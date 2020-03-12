Zayn Malik disses ‘One Direction’ in first interview after leaving the band

Zayn Malik, in his last interview before the split of One Direction back in 2015, had come forth expressing his thoughts about the reason behind his departure.



On March 25, 2015, Zayn had announced his decision to quit stating, "I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight."

"I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world," he added.

However, the actual reason behind Zayn's split with the band was the alienating feeling he had.



“There was just a general conception that the management already had of what they want for the band, and I just wasn’t convinced with what we were selling. I wasn’t 100 percent behind the music. It wasn’t me. It was music that was already given to us, and we were told this is what is going to sell to these people. As much as we were the biggest, most famous boy band in the world, it felt weird. We were told to be happy about something that we weren’t happy about," he said in an interview.

Furthermore, Zayn confessed that One Direction's music is not something that we would listen to. "Would you listen to One Direction, sat at a party with your girl? I wouldn’t. To me, that’s not an insult, that’s me as a 22-year-old man. As much as I was in that band, and I loved everything that we did, that’s not music that I would listen to. I don’t think that’s an offensive statement to make.”

