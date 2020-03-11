close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2020

Mehwish Hayat delights crowd with stunning appearance during Peshawar-Lahore PSL clash

Wed, Mar 11, 2020

Pakistan's  charming  celebrity Mehwish Hayat  doubled  bliss of crowd with her  smashing appearance at   Gaddafi Stadium during Lahore Qalandars match  against Peshawar Zalmi   Peshawa on Monday.

The 'Punjab Nahi Jaoungi' actress mesmerised the cricket lovers with her stylish entry in Lahore's stadium as she came to support her team Zalmi, raising heart rates of charged crowd during the PSL's 24th clash, in which Qalandars defeated Zalmi by five wickets in a successful run chase.

The actress looked gorgeous as she rocked blue jeans and  black  blazer over  matching top, associated with sunglasses inspired by Zalmi's  colour scheme. And long boots were adding to her dynamic personality.

 Taking  to Twitter, she shared her photos  with the caption:   "The atmosphere in the Gaddafi Stadium was electric. This season of PSL is turning out to be the most exciting yet. A real treat for the fans who’ve waited so long for this. Congrats to Qalandars for the victory, still time for @PeshawarZalmi to turn it around!"



