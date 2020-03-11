Mehwish Hayat delights crowd with stunning appearance during Peshawar-Lahore PSL clash

Pakistan's charming celebrity Mehwish Hayat doubled bliss of crowd with her smashing appearance at Gaddafi Stadium during Lahore Qalandars match against Peshawar Zalmi Peshawa on Monday.



The 'Punjab Nahi Jaoungi' actress mesmerised the cricket lovers with her stylish entry in Lahore's stadium as she came to support her team Zalmi, raising heart rates of charged crowd during the PSL's 24th clash, in which Qalandars defeated Zalmi by five wickets in a successful run chase.

The actress looked gorgeous as she rocked blue jeans and black blazer over matching top, associated with sunglasses inspired by Zalmi's colour scheme. And long boots were adding to her dynamic personality.

Taking to Twitter, she shared her photos with the caption: "The atmosphere in the Gaddafi Stadium was electric. This season of PSL is turning out to be the most exciting yet. A real treat for the fans who’ve waited so long for this. Congrats to Qalandars for the victory, still time for @PeshawarZalmi to turn it around!"







