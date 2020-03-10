Kate Middleton and Prince William ignore Meghan and Harry at Commonwealth service

After taking an exit from the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William on Monday.

The former royals were seen together with the royal family once again at Westminster Abbey in London for the Commonwealth Day service. However, what caught the eye of the public were the tensions visible between the two couples as a video from the reunion made rounds showing the Sussex pair getting 'ignored' by Kate and William.

Apart from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla were also in attendance at the event.

While the Sussex pair as well as Kate and William were present at the event, the two couples remained absent from the Queen’s official procession.

And as the couples had last year been accompanied by Her Majesty, this time around they were guided separately to their seats. The Palace has yet to disclose why the changes had been made.

Meghan arrived at the event in a ravishing rich green Emilia Wickstead ensemble paired with a matching William Chambers hat. Kate on the other hand was a vision in Catherine Walker’s red coatdress along with a Sally Ann Provan hat.