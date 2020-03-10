Bond writer cracks sexist joke after Phoebe Waller-Bridge gets on-board upcoming film

Much like numerous ace leading ladies in Hollywood, Phoebe Waller-Bridge too recently became target of a sexist joke by a Bond writer.

The Fleabag creator who worked with writer Robert Wade for the upcoming Bond film No Time to Die cracked a sexist joke about her on the James Bond Radio podcast after she was brought on board to polish the script and suggest alternative routes in the storyline.

“It’s like a relay race. Phoebe did the bit where you get the prize at the end. For a woman, she is very witty,” he said but was given an unwelcoming response by the host to which he said: “It’s a joke.”

He further said that while he hadn’t taken the move of bringing her in personally but had been ‘confused’ by the decision of the producers.

“We went to New York to talk to Daniel [Craig] and he was on board for doing something kind of different. We spent a lot of time thrashing it out. It was slightly — experimental and it felt like that’s what we needed to do. I’m not sure we fully pulled it off. But there was a certain amount of nervousness about it,” he went on to say.

Wade also addressed the circulating debate about the series being labelled misogynistic, saying the talk never “worried” him.