Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: PSL 2020, Match 24, Preview

After a day of rest, Pakistan Super League (PSL) action returns with the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars who now sit at the fifth spot on the points table have six points from seven matches played after turning things around winning their last three matches after four losses.

Peshawar Zalmi, the one-time winners of PSL are ahead of the Qalandars, earning nine points from eight matches they have so far played. Zalmi have won four games and lost three matches while their game against Islamabad was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The teams earlier faced each other on February 28 at Rawalpindi with Zalmi emerging victorious by 16 runs.

Zalmi might be looking like the better side due to their performance in the tournament so far, however, Qalandars’ recent performance might turn things around to create another upset tonight.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Ben Dunk (wk), Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (captain), Kamran Akmal, Aamir Ali, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Haider Ali Khan, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Imam-ul-Haq, Amir Khan, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Keiron Pollard.