Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez partake TikTok's challenge 'Flip the Switch'

Jennifer Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez recently took part in the TikTok's latest challenge, Flip the Switch.

Drake's 2018 song "Nonstop" was playing as a backdrop during the challenge, specifically the lyrics, "Look, I just flipped the switch."

TikTok's Flip the Switch challenge has become J.Lo's latest opportunity to show off her incredible (and A-Rod's less incredible) dance moves.



Other notable TikTok participants include Elizabeth Warren, Camilla Cabello, and Emily Ratajkowski.

The couple shared their take on the video streaming platform, with Jennifer Lopez stunning in a white turtleneck sweaterdress and Alex Rodriguez looking suave in a navy blue blazer and khaki trousers.







