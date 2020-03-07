Lahore Qalandars crush Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in PSL 2020 fixture

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars, a side which has so far been struggling in the PSL 2020 tournament, crushed Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Qalandars' Samit Patel emerged as the star of the match and was aptly awarded 'Player of the Match' for his four-wicket haul with merely five runs conceded which proved instrumental in restricting the Gladiators' total to 98-9.



The Qalandars had won the toss and sent the Gladiators to bat first.

During the Gladiators' innings, Sohail Khan posted the greatest total (32 off 35 balls).

Zahid Mahmood scored 19, while Mohammad Nawaz racked up 10.

Shane Watson, Azam Khan, and Ben Cutting were all shockingly out for a duck.

For their part the Qalandars batsmen put up better totals with opener Fakhar Zaman scoring 20, Mohammad Hafeez 39 and Ben Dunk 30.

The side swiftly chased the 99-run target in 11.5 overs at the loss of only two wickets, both picked up the Gladiators' Mohammad Nawaz.

Despite their victory, the Qalandars are still placed at the bottom of the table, however having a total of four points instead of the previous two.

The Gladiators are placed just a position above them with six points.

Line-ups

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, DJ Vilas†, Mohammad Hafeez, BR Dunk, SR Patel, Sohail Akhtar*, D Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Raja Farzan

Quetta Gladiators: JJ Roy, SR Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed*†, BCJ Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Sohail Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain