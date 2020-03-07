WhatsApp rolls out dark mode: Here's how you enable it on your phones

Facebook owned Whatsapp officially released the 'Dark Mode' for Android and IOS platforms which will reduce eye strain in low light environments.

In a blog post WhatsApp said: "When designing dark mode we spent time researching and experimenting with a focus on two particular areas" readability and information hierarchy.

"Readability: When choosing colors, we wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively, it said.



"Information Hierarchy: We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out," the post read.

Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings.

Android users can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’.



