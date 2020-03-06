Maya Ali looks stunning in THESE throwback photos

Pakistani actress Maya Ali looked stunning in throwback photos from the sets of her film Parey Hut Love.



Taking to Instagram Maya Ali shared some behind the scenes adorable photos from the sets of the film and wrote, “Throwback to Saniya on the sets of Parey hut love...”

The dazzling photos have taken the internet by storm.



Film Parey Hut Love features Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Zara Noor Abbas, Fawad Khan, Mahira and Meera. The film hit the screens on August 12, 2019.

Currently, is enjoying Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 as a brand ambassador of Quetta Gladiators.

The actress was appointed the brand ambassador of Gladiators for the third consecutive time.







She has also been treating her fans with the adorable photos from the cricket stadium where she cheers for her team.