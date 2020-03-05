Prince Harry, Meghan criticised for not bringing Archie to UK

A former official associated with British royal family has criticized Prince Harry and Meghan's decision not to bring their son Archie to the UK.

The couple is due to attend their final royal engagement.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is in the UK for his final week of engagements as a senior royal family member.

His wife Meghan, who was due to join him today for the Endeavor Fund Awards, is not likely to bring their son who turns one in May.

Dickie Arbiter, who served as spokesman for the Queen from 1988 until 2000, has said it would be a "great pity, if the couple didn't bring their son to spend time with his family", according to the Mail

"I'm sorry, there isn't an excuse for not bringing him. After all, he's got to meet his family, his family are not going to get a chance to see him for quite some time, because Harry and Meghan are going to be in Canada or the United States," the former official said to Daily Mail.

Answering a question regarding the couple's decision, he said "it is spiteful, it's inconsiderate as well, and the Queen is going to be 94 in April, she's not going to be with us much longer.

Prince Philip is going to be 99 in June, he's not going to be here much longer. You've got to be practical, he was in hospital at Christmas, he looked pretty frail when he came out, and he's up at Sandringham, nobody's seen him, and he is frail" Dickie said.