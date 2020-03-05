PSX sees bullish trading, market closes at 39,382 points

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday turned around to witness a bullish trend as the KSE-100 Index closed at 39,382.11 points as compared to 38,906.4 points on the last working day, registering a positive change of 475.71 points (1.22%).



More than 340 million shares worth Rs13.342 billion exchanged hands as compared to almost 187 million worth Rs7.381 billion traded the previous day.

As many as 370 companies shares were traded, of which 253 recorded gain and 102 sustained losses. The share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-traded companies were: Fauji Cement Company Limited (29,955,000 shares and price per share of Rs16.75), Unity Foods Limited (25,983,000 shares and per-share price of Rs14.05), and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (21,493,000 and price per share of Rs10.48).

Rafhan Maize Products Co Ltd share price rose the highest — by Rs273 a share — closing at Rs7098, while Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited was runner-up, with a upward change of Rs90.01 per share, to close at Rs2340.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited recorded the biggest dip, worth Rs100.05 per share, to close at Rs1999.95, whereas Pakistan Services Limited decreased by Rs67.86 per share to close at Rs925.