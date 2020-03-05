close
Thu Mar 05, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 5, 2020

Prince William slammed for his 'insensitive' coronavirus comment

World

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 05, 2020
Prince William slammed for his 'insensitive' coronavirus comment. Photo: Mirror

 Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, during a trip to Ireland was caught joking about coronavirus with a National Ambulance Service paramedic.

Twitter blew up in a fit of rage as soon as the news went viral. Users flew in, bashing the prince for his insensitive comments.

At the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin the Duke indulged in a conversation with a paramedic in regards to the threat level of the coronavirus. During the course of the conversation, the Time reported the prince saying, "I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough.' It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?"

Unsurprisingly, the comment gained traction rather quickly, and even made headlines for all the worst possible reasons. Some fans pointed out the pampering Prince William receives when compared to his younger brother and sister-in-law.

While others straight up condemned the prince’s actions, dubbing them rather "crude", and "distasteful."

