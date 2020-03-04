Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia temporarily suspends Umrah for citizens, residents

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday temporarily suspended its citizens and residents from visiting the two holy sites of Makkah and Madina over coronavirus fears, the country's news agency reported.

"Based on the recommendation of the committee concerned to follow up the developments of the situation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it was decided to suspend Umrah temporarily for citizens and residents in the Kingdom," said the SPA, quoting a state official.



Last Thursday, Riyadh had placed an immediate ban on Umrah pilgrims travelling from the countries where coronavirus cases have been confirmed, including Pakistan.

Umrah attracts tens of thousands of Muslims from all over the globe each month. The foreign ministry said it was also suspending visas for tourists visiting from countries where the new virus is a "danger".

First case of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Monday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the country's health ministry confirmed.

The ministry said the patient was a Saudi man who returned from Iran to the Kingdom via Bahrain. It added that the man had not revealed his travel history.

The Kingdom had prepared 25 hospitals beforehand to handle any coronavirus cases, the ministry's spokesperson, Mohammed Abdelali, had said a day earlier, as part of the precautionary measures that included closing its borders to foreign Umrah pilgrims.



At least 2,200 hospital beds were dedicated for quarantine cases, Abdelali had told a news conference. Saudi Arabia’s trade activity had not been impacted and was "going as usual", he had said at the time.