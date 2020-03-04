PSL 2020: Qalandars’ Ben Dunk says he was unaware of breaking sixes record

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk on Tuesday said that he was unaware that he had broken the record for most number of sixes hit by a player in a single innings in Pakistan Super League.

"I was unaware of the record for the most number of sixes in an innings by a player, but when I found out I was happy," Dunk told reporters after the match.

"No doubt this was one of the top innings of my career. Most of all, this was a great effort on part of the team because we needed to win this match," the Australian batsman added.

Dunk on Tuesday broke the record for the most sixes in a single innings of PSL. The batsman broke the record in the 17th over of the match against Quetta Gladiators by hitting the 9th six of his blistering innings.

He broke the record of eight sixes shared by five different batsmen: Umar Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Kevin Pietersen, Kamran Akmal and Colin Ingram. Dunk eventually ended up hitting 10 sixes. His 93-run blitzkrieg ended on the final ball off the innings.

"Our start to the tournament was not the best. We were not playing well as a group. Individual players were performing though. Muhammad Hafeez played a brilliant knock," Dunk added.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi also bowled a good spell in one match. But we were not succeeding as a team. Winning our first match after three tries feels good, it will give confidence to the players," he said.

"We need to maintain this momentum. We have important matches coming up in the week, one after another. Winning these is important. Today's match against Islamabad is important too," he noted.

Speaking about his innings, Dunk said that he was not thinking about the past, but had his eyes on the ball. "Foreign players are naturally under more pressure to perform," he said.



"The fans supported us. I wanted to stay on the crease for as long as possible and eventually that paid off. We scored and our bowlers then delivered the victory for us," Dunk added.