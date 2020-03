PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score Updates, Match 16

Quetta Gladiators are playing against Lahore Qalandars in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Tuesday March 3, 2020.



Live score of the match appears below:

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field.



SCORECARD

Lahore Qalandars 49/2 (7.0 OVERS)

LIVE SCORE



End of over 7: Lahore Qalandars: 49/2

Mohammad Hasnain to Lynn, OUT,

Mohammad Hasnain to Dunk, 1 run,



Mohammad Hasnain to Chris Lynn: 1 run.

Mohammad Hasnain to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Mohammad Hasnain to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Mohammad Hasnain to Chris Lynn: No runs.

End of over 6: Lahore Qalandars: 47/1

Fawad Ahmed to Ben Dunk: No runs.

Fawad Ahmed to Ben Dunk: FOUR.

Fawad Ahmed to Chris Lynn: 1 run.

Fawad Ahmed to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Fawad Ahmed to Chris Lynn: FOUR.

Fawad Ahmed to Ben Dunk: 1 run.

End of over 5: Lahore Qalandars: 37/1

Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Dunk: 1 run.

Mohammad Nawaz to Ben Dunk: No runs.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: Wicket!, Caught by Anwar Ali. No runs.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: No runs.

Mohammad Nawaz to Chris Lynn: 1 run.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: 1 run.

End of over 4: Lahore Qalandars: 34/0

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: SIX.

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: FOUR.

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Naseem Shah to F Zaman: 1 run.

End of over 3: Lahore Qalandars: 23/0

Mohammad Nawaz to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: 1 run.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: FOUR.

Mohammad Nawaz to Chris Lynn: 1 run.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: 1 run.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: FOUR.

End of over 2: Lahore Qalandars: 12/0

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: FOUR.

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: FOUR.

Naseem Shah to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Naseem Shah to F Zaman: 1 run.

Naseem Shah to F Zaman: No runs.

End of over 1: Lahore Qalandars: 3/0



Mohammad Nawaz to Chris Lynn: No runs.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: 1 run.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: No runs.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: No runs.

Mohammad Nawaz to Chris Lynn: 1 run.

Mohammad Nawaz to F Zaman: 1 run.