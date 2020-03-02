close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
World

March 2, 2020

Coronavirus in India: Two new cases reported in New Delhi, Telangana

Amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, India’s New Delhi and Telengana have reported two positive cases of the disease, bringing the tally of cases to five across the country.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Indian union health ministry confirmed the two positive cases from both cities.

According to the ministry, the person from New Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana recently returned from Dubai.

The report said that the two patients are stable and under close observation, as per officials.

The three previous cases in India were detected from Kerala, in students who had returned from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

