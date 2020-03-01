Ali Zafar releases his own PSL song 'Mela Loot Liya'

Ali Zafar has finally dropped his Pakistan Super League (PSL) song, days after the official anthem was released.

The singer took to Twitter to share the song titled "Mela Loot Liya" with a caption that read,"Bhai has fulfilled his promise that he made to his fans".

The official song for the fifth addition of the PSL was sung by Ali Azmat, Asim Azhar, Haroon and Arif Lohar.

The song was released to mixed reviews, with some fans drawing comparisons between the new song and the previous anthems sang by Ali Zafar.



