Mark Wahlberg shares his secrets to losing 10 pounds in five days

Mark Wahlberg is considered one of the naturally fittest stars Hollywood has to offer. His social media posts exploded his online presence greatly.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up on secrets behind his weight loss.

The main reason why the actor chose such a strict and abrupt weight loss management plan was for a movie role. When Spenser Confidential rolled around, Wahlberg was told that he needed to get “ripped”.



Taking the requirement on as a challenge, Wahlberg revealed it to be “no problem”. From that point on wards, “I literally went clean dry for five months, trained like a crazy person."

He revealed his overall diet during that time and many users will be shocked to know just how restrictive his regimen is. From bone broth to steamed veggies, the actor admirably gave it his all for his upcoming role.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Mark revealed, "I just did a bone broth and a fast and a cleanse and I literally lost 10 pounds in five days. I lost five percent body fat and I lost 20 points of visceral fat literally in five days,” he explained. "Just bone broth and then steamed vegetables after the first three days and then a little bit of protein at night and that was it."

“I was kind of from the old school, bodybuilding philosophy that you had to eat all this ridiculous amounts of protein. I was eating every three hours, but the last movie that I did, I started having some issues because of eating so much."

In an attempt to explain why he chose to consume bone broth exclusively, the actor explained, “I was eating so much protein, I was storing it and using it other than building lean muscle, so I was getting a leaky gut, so I just literally did a bone broth fast."