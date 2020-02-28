Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: PSL 2020, Match 11, Preview

RAWALPINDI: The second of the two T20 matches in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) fifth edition is being played between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 7pm on Friday.

Qalandars are playing at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the first time in the PSL 2020 while Peshawar Zalmi had already played at this ground earlier on Wednesday.

Zalmi hold a good PSL record as they had become the champions in 2017 after being placed third in PSL 2016. They have been the runners-up in the last two successive editions (2018 and 2019).

Qalandars, on the contrary, hold a poor record as they remained at the bottom in all the four previous editions. Their bad patch still continues as they lost their two matches they have played so far in the current edition. First they were beaten by Multan Sultans on February 21 by five wickets, and then by Islamabad United by one wicket in a nail-biting finish on February 23.

They played both these matches at their home ground (Gaddafi stadium, Lahore).

Zalmi, on the other hand, have so far played three matches in the tournament.

They have recorded one victory — against Quetta Gladiators by six wickets at the National Stadium, Karachi on February on February 22, and lost two matches — one to Karachi Kings by 10 runs at Karachi on February 2, and the other to Multan Sultans by six wickets on February 26 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

They are being captained by West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy while Qalandars are being led by all-rounder Sohail Akhtar.

Both teams have acquired the services of good players, both local and foreign cricketers.

Lahore Qalanders

Sohail Akhtar (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaahid Ali, Raja Farzan, Faizan Khan (wk), Dane Vilas (wk), Dilbar Hussain.

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (captain), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Umar Amin, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Tom Banton (wk), Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Adil Amin, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Aamir Ali.