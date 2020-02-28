Daniel Craig reveals untold story about James Bond's iconic Aston Martin DB5

Daniel Craig, who plays the role of James Bond, has revealed that he wasn't allowed to drive the Aston Martin DB5 the whole time he shot his final film as 007, No Time To Die.

The actor, 51, who's slitting his wrists rather than doing another Bond film at the premiere of Spectre, told a magazine that he couldn't drive and act at the same time as it was seen to be too dangerous, so his stunt driver Mark Higgins took his place while filming high speed chase scenes.

Explaining the reason that why the actor was not allowed to drive the iconic car, he said: "You know we fake it, don't you? We're not allowed to do that any more, although I do go driving."



Showing his bliss as he was allowed to donut the DB5 in Matera,Craig said: "it's great."

Despite all precautions, Daniel suffered a nasty ankle injury while filming a separate chase sequence in Jamaica last year and underwent an operation followed by two weeks of rehabilitation in May, causing major delays to the long awaited production .



Higgins , who gets behind the wheel for Daniel's final Bond film, revealed that everything 'done is for real.'



'I think a lot of these films are going away from CGI and trying to make it as real as possible,' Higgins explained. 'The environment we were driving in was very, very restricted and very, very tight. So it's a difficult place to work in.'