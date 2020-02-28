close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 28, 2020

Miley Cyrus chooses strange way to help Cody Simpson sing better

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 28, 2020

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's social media posts remind fans that they are still madly in love  as the singers keep on sharing  their PDA-filled pictures from time to time.

Sharing  details about helping Cody improve his singing, Miley  joked about posing for him in an attractive way when he was recording. The move suggests that  their romance is not limited to their house. 

Cody, in a new social media post, shared a few photos from the recording studio. The singer is seen holding his phone and working on some new music while showcasing his heartwarming smile for the camera. 

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, who  have been dating since last October , are going stronger than ever. They have been filling our timelines with mushy pictures from time to time. 

The love birds recently caught our attention for sporting couple haircuts in their Instagram post. 

Miley went on to give Cody a great singing tip along with the tease. "Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all the above!" she wrote. 

