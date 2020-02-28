Miley Cyrus chooses strange way to help Cody Simpson sing better

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's social media posts remind fans that they are still madly in love as the singers keep on sharing their PDA-filled pictures from time to time.



Sharing details about helping Cody improve his singing, Miley joked about posing for him in an attractive way when he was recording. The move suggests that their romance is not limited to their house.

Cody, in a new social media post, shared a few photos from the recording studio. The singer is seen holding his phone and working on some new music while showcasing his heartwarming smile for the camera.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, who have been dating since last October , are going stronger than ever. They have been filling our timelines with mushy pictures from time to time.

The love birds recently caught our attention for sporting couple haircuts in their Instagram post.

Miley went on to give Cody a great singing tip along with the tease. "Tip: smiling when you sing helps pitch by brightening the sound! You’re welcome for all the above!" she wrote.

