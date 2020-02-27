Fan-favourite Prince Harry ready to strip the royal title of 'prince?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal dilemma has official begun to come to a close at this point. If viewers were to call the ride ‘bumpy’, it would probably be an understatement.

One of the few important things to take note of, post the Megxit fiasco is that the former royals will now permanently enjoy their lives in Canada after giving up their “Sussex Royal” trademark.

However, that does not seem to be all as recently the prince dropped a bomb on royal fans after he revealed the he wishes to no longer be known as a ‘prince’ in any publications or public appearances.

As confusing as this request might seem, Prince Harry is already asking members of the general public to refer to him as merely ‘Harry’ from now on.

All of this news came forward during Prince Harry’s appearance at a tourism conference in Edinburgh, hosted by Ayesha Hazarika. Before he stepped out on stage the Prince elaborated his request.

The host of the event was quoted as saying, “He wants to say a few words to kick start the day, and he’s made it clear that we are all just to call him ‘Harry.' So, ladies and gentlemen please give a big Scottish welcome to Harry.”