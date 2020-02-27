Tom Rosenthal's daughter debuts with 'dinosaurs in love' and wins over Jimmy Fallon

Twitter was sent into a frenzy this past January with the release of a three-year-old's debut song. The little munchkin in question is the daughter of English singer, songwriter and composer Tom Rosenthal.

With the help of her dad, the budding singer composed a song which spoke about the relationship between two dinosaurs who ended up going extinct before they could say "goodbye" to each other.

Almost immediately the song became a smash hit and users began pouring out praise, revealing just how mesmerized their kids had become with the three-year-old's song.

Check out the song below:

One mama in particular commented on the original twitter feed revealing that her son took to the song so fast that he continues to sing it even if the song is not playing in the background.

The song even reached main stream Hollywood, prompting Jimmy Fallon to cover his very own rendition of the song.

Check it out below:



