Taylor Swift releases promo for 'The Man' video with similarity to Kim Kardashian's hallway

Taylor Swift has released promo image to plug the upcoming music video for her song 'The Man', which, according to some of her her fans, has similarity to Kim Kardashian's famous hallway.

The singer included an image of 19 colorfully painted arms reaching into a white hallway framed by pillars and vaulted ceilings.

Having filled with excitement, several social media users noticed an eerie similarity between this picture and the famous white hallway in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's mansion.



