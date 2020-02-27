Sara Khan flaunts her grace in hot red saree with fascinating face

Pakistan's charming TV actress Sara Khan, who has already garnered fans with her acting prowess, seems to join the race of beauty and dress as she shared a stunning post on social media.

The TV star's flawless beauty shines to perfection as she appeared in a red chenille saree with soft tuned make-up.

Sara Khan, who made her screen debut with a supporting role in the 2012 serial Badi Aapa, has become a known face of Pakistani drama industry with her exceptional actin skills she showed off in several successful television series.



Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared photos of her recent shoot.



