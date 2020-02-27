close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 27, 2020

Sara Khan flaunts her grace in hot red saree with fascinating face

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 27, 2020

Pakistan's charming TV actress Sara Khan, who has already garnered  fans with her acting prowess, seems to join the race of beauty and dress as she shared a stunning post on social media. 

The TV star's flawless beauty shines to perfection as she appeared in a red chenille saree with soft tuned make-up.

Sara Khan, who made her screen debut with a supporting role in the 2012 serial Badi Aapa, has become a known face of Pakistani  drama industry  with her  exceptional  actin skills she showed off in several successful television series.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared  photos of her recent shoot.

View this post on Instagram

️ #Gulbano Saree @meeras.ns

A post shared by سارھ خان (@sarahkhanofficial) on


