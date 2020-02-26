Jessica Mulroney opens up on ‘Sussex global charities’ and its royal affiliations

With previous reports claiming that Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney registered a new domain for her and her husband Prince Harry, global news has gone into a frenzy.

According to the report, Jessica “registered the website SussexGlobalCharities.com last Wednesday through her charity the Shoebox Project Foundation, which supports vulnerable women.”

As a result of that, a lot of people assumed that ‘Sussex global charities’ could potentially be Meghan and Prince Harry’s new charity name.

However, new information has since come out and put an end to those assumptions, revealing, that the foundation has nothing to do with the couple. In an attempt to clear the air, Jessica took to her own personal Twitter account and set the record straight once and for all.

Check out her post below:



