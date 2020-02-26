Nicki Mianj’s cryptic post hints towards a possible pregnancy

Nicki Minaj and her husband recently sent fans over the edge when they uploaded an Instagram video. The video in question held a rather cryptic feel as fans are left wondering if the couple are hinting towards a possible pregnancy.

In the video, Nicki can be seen pointing the camera towards her belly, while her husband lovingly rubs it. During the course of the video, the couple can be seen sitting in a private aircraft while the clip was taken.



After the video went vial, Nicki's comment section ended up getting flooded with congratulatory comments despite the confusion.



One fan wrote, “She pregnant 100%. No man rubs ur belly like that if his baby ain’t in it.” While others quipped, “Congratulations you know we was waiting on this stop playing,

Some fans were still on the fence so they began asking for a confirmation, “Does this mean what I think it means?” further going on to say, “I am not gonna get my hopes up for a lil Nicki or a jr... I am gonna wait until he/she lays their first tracks for a dope album.”

Check out the post below





While the video managed to create a significant amount of buzz over on Instagram, tis is not the first time Nicki has managed to spark pregnancy rumors. The singer has mentioned her desires to start a family during numerous interviews.