Mon Feb 24, 2020
Web Desk
February 25, 2020

Vanessa Bryant says God knew Kobe, Gianna couldn't live without each other

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 25, 2020

Vanessa Bryant was in tears as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband Kobe  and 13-year-old daughter Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.  

In her emotional tribute, Vanessa Bryant said that she fondly remembers her daughter, Gianna's infectious and warm smile and called her late husband Kobe the "MVP of girl dads."

Vanessa's heartfelt words brought tears in the eyes  of  fans of the Lakers star  as she said that that God knew, Kobe and Gianna couldn't live without each other on this earth and so God brought them together home to heaven. 

The Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter passed away tragically in a helicopter crash last month. 

In her tearful speech,  Vanessa Bryant fondly remembered Gianna as her lovely girl 'Gigi' and said that they will miss many milestones of her life. Vanessa added that she wants her daughters to know that Kobe was a loving, caring and an amazing father and husband. 

She  continued  that Kobe was a kind man who wanted to teach the younger generations to be better in every way possible.

The venue was packed with fans of the Lakers star who had gathered to attend the memorial of the NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

