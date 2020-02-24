Jameela Jami hits back at Piers Morgan for revealing Caroline Flack's messages

Hollywood has seen a rather dramatic few weeks, to say the least, as news and drama surrounding stars just keeps piling on.

Jameela Jamil recently slammed Piers Morgan over sharing personal DM’s with Caroline Flack. The messages in question addressed the ‘hate’ she received from Jamil before her death. All of this comes after the 40-year-old Caroline committed a tragic act of suicide, ahead of her assault trial.

The issue between Jameela and Caroline began after Jameela pointed out the ‘problematic’ premise of Caroline’s show Love Island. The show provides plastic surgery patients who pitch their stories.

Even though all has been said and done for a while now, Piers has reignited the flame by sharing personal messages between him and the late Caroline, showcasing that she was ‘struggling’ with Jameela.

The post features a screenshot of Caroline’s personal messages, underneath a caption which discussed harassment claims and slander.

Check out the post below:

Even though Jameela had reportedly blocked Piers previously, she hit back at him with criticism, claiming that the presenter was trying his best to ‘push her over the edge’ as she is in a ‘fragile mental state’.

Jameela explained her point of view with a tweet of her own which discussed her side of the story,

Check it out below:

She ended the conversation with a second tweet which claimed that she will no longer talk about the issue out of respect for Caroline.

Check it out below:

Other stars seem to have taken the tweet exchange between the stars in a less than amicable way. Other stars have been coming to Jameela's defense stating how a person with a 'fragile mental state' should not have to go through the added pressure.

However Piers was quick to clap back at those claims with a tweet of his own.





