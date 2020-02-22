close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

CTD shoots dead five terrorists in Peshawar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020
Photo: Files

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD)  on Friday shot dead five terrorists during a search operation  in the city's  Shagai area after both sides exchanged fire.

The CTD said a security operation was conducted in the area following a tip-off about the militants' whereabouts.

Explosive material and weapons — including three suicide vests, two pistols, two hand grenades, and three SMGs were recovered — were recovered from militants. The terrorists had arrived in the area from the Millagori district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General Sanaullah Abbasi said police would continue to conduct operations against the extremists. 

