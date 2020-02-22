CTD shoots dead five terrorists in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday shot dead five terrorists during a search operation in the city's Shagai area after both sides exchanged fire.

The CTD said a security operation was conducted in the area following a tip-off about the militants' whereabouts.



Explosive material and weapons — including three suicide vests, two pistols, two hand grenades, and three SMGs were recovered — were recovered from militants. The terrorists had arrived in the area from the Millagori district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General Sanaullah Abbasi said police would continue to conduct operations against the extremists.