Prince Harry papped appearing outside a grocery store after Megxit

Many royal fans might not even believe their own eyes if they saw a prince buying groceries. However, the newly 'independent' Prince Harry was papped doing just that.
Royal fans are in for a treat because it seems as through Prince Harry has taken to civilian life quite seamlessly.
According to a report by TMZ, Prince Harry was recently spotted at a Vancouver Island grocery store yesterday, picking up a few sandwiches, or so they seemed. The contents were sustainably carried in a reusable bag.
For the short trip the prince donned a patagonia zip-up puffer jacket, denim jeans and a snap-back.
A source close to Baazar said, "As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'royal,' in this context, needed to be reviewed and discussions are still ongoing."
"As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter—planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organization. Details will be shared in due course," it added.
