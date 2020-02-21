Prince Harry papped appearing outside a grocery store after Megxit

Many royal fans might not even believe their own eyes if they saw a prince buying groceries. However, the newly 'independent' Prince Harry was papped doing just that.



Royal fans are in for a treat because it seems as through Prince Harry has taken to civilian life quite seamlessly.

According to a report by TMZ, Prince Harry was recently spotted at a Vancouver Island grocery store yesterday, picking up a few sandwiches, or so they seemed. The contents were sustainably carried in a reusable bag.

For the short trip the prince donned a patagonia zip-up puffer jacket, denim jeans and a snap-back.

Check out pictures below: