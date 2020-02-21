Kanye West receives flak for letting elevators close shut on Kim Kardashian's face

Kim Kardashian and Kanye have been a power couple were since the pair first got together. Whether it is about having each other’s back, or supporting each other’s work on public platforms, Kim and Kanye have remained a symbol of marriage for many.



Recently however, it seems as though Kanye is at the brunt of hilarious flack over allegedly leaving his wife alone in an elevator and letting the door close on her face.

In a video posted to Instagram stories, a seemingly sweet exchange went from funny banter to the source of well intended banter.

In the video, Kim and Kanye can be seen descending down. Once they get into view, the pair can be seen lovingly sharing a kiss. After the door opens, Kanye is seen immediately exiting, while Kim turns to pick up to huge bags behind her.

As she gets everything in her hands, the door closes on her face, while her husband stands outside.

Kim can be seen visibly staring at her husband near the end of the video as the doors close, without any outward signs of Kanye trying to open it back up.

Fans ended up in fits of laughter over the exchange. The whole of Twitter went up in flames in the best possible way.

Check out fan reactions below:





