Gigi Hadid sets runway ablaze at Milan Fashion Week Show: see pics

Gigi Hadid led the catwalk in eye-catching quirky rose dress at Moschino's Milan Fashion Week show on Thursday.



Gigi walked with a 3D rose adorned number, her sister Bella and pal Kaia took to the runway in corset dresses complete with structured petticoats.



The 24-year-old supermodel, who had walked for Fendi earlier in the day, had transformed her look as she channelled Marie Antoinette with her elaborate wig during the showcase of the fashion giant's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection.

The model later changed into a gold petticoat dress and donned a leather jacket which was embroidered with gold stitching .





