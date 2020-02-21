close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 21, 2020

PSL 2020: Latest points table

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 21, 2020

Quetta Gladiators  defeated Islamabad United in the opening  match on Thursday and gained 02 important points.

Today, on the second day of the tournament, there will be two matches: first between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at 3-00 pm at the National Stadium Karachi and later, the second between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at 7-00 pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

TeamMatchWonLostTiedPointsNet PR
Quetta Gladiators 
110020.843
Islamabad United10100-0.843
Peshawar Zalmi
0
0
0
0
0
0
Karachi KIngs0
0
0
0
0
0
Multan Sultans0
0
0
000
Lahore Qalandars000000


Latest News

More From Sports