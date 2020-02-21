PSL 2020: Latest points table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United in the opening match on Thursday and gained 02 important points.
Today, on the second day of the tournament, there will be two matches: first between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at 3-00 pm at the National Stadium Karachi and later, the second between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at 7-00 pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
|Team
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|Net PR
|Quetta Gladiators
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.843
|Islamabad United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.843
|Peshawar Zalmi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karachi KIngs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Multan Sultans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lahore Qalandars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
