PSL 2020: Latest points table

Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United in the opening match on Thursday and gained 02 important points.

Today, on the second day of the tournament, there will be two matches: first between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at 3-00 pm at the National Stadium Karachi and later, the second between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at 7-00 pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Team Match Won Lost Tied Points Net PR Quetta Gladiators

1 1 0 0 2 0.843 Islamabad United 1 0 1 0 0 -0.843 Peshawar Zalmi

0

0

0

0

0

0

Karachi KIngs 0

0

0

0

0

0 Multan Sultans 0

0

0

0 0 0 Lahore Qalandars 0 0 0 0 0 0



