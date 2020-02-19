Billie Eilish will not be reading online comments post her Grammy win

Billie Eilish is a Hollywood prodigy who rose to fame seemingly overnight. Her career skyrocketed within 2019, and landed her multiple awards during the Grammys and Oscars.

However, during a recent interview with BBC on Tuesday, Billie revealed she has stopped reading online comments because, “It was ruining my life.”

She went on to say, “I stopped two days ago. Literally, two days ago. I stopped reading comments fully.”

Eilish has recently been forced to adapt her social media habits due to the overwhelming amount of trolling, hate and slander she has begun receiving. The biggest reason for this is because she became the youngest person in history to ever win multiple Grammys in four main categories.

Ahead of her appearance in London, she stated, “It’s way worse than it’s ever been right now. It’s weird: the cooler the things you get to do are the more people hate you. It’s crazy.”

Eilish explained, "It’s a bunch of trolls. And the problem is a lot of it is really funny. I think that’s the issue. That’s why nobody really stops: because it’s funny.”

The star concluded by saying, “Also, I would say it’s anything for a joke. Say anything to make somebody laugh. I experienced that growing up: I’d say things that I thought people would laugh at and then later I would realize that wasn’t a cool thing to say.”