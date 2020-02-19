Watch: Pakistani women cricketers 'make their own music'

A video features three members of the Pakistan Women's Cricket Team having the time of their lives as they beatboxed ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.



The video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) shows four members of the Pakistani women's national team. One of them beatboxes as she holds a bat as her colleagues dance around her.

"Pick the beat, set the rhythm, make your own music," was the caption written on the post.

Captains gear up for Women’s T20 World Cup at media day

The T20 World Cup is officially up and running as all the 10 skippers gathered for the captain’s media launch on Monday at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

The seventh edition is set to be the most closely-fought yet, and the prize at the end could not have been greater.

A world record attendance for a women’s sport fixture could be set when the final is held on 8 March in Melbourne – International Women’s Day – with those at the helm desperate to take their country to the MCG

The tournament will feature 10 teams. The eight top-ranked teams based on finishing positions from the 2018 T20 World Cup qualified automatically.