Women’s T20 World Cup: Captains gather for trophy’s media launch

SYDNEY: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is officially up and running as all the 10 skippers gathered for the captain’s media launch on Monday at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

The seventh edition is set to be the most closely-fought yet, and the prize at the end could not have been greater.

A world record attendance for a women’s sport fixture could be set when the final is held on 8 March in Melbourne – International Women’s Day – with those at the helm desperate to take their country to the MCG.

The tournament will feature 10 teams. The eight top-ranked teams based on finishing positions from the 2018 T20 World Cup qualified automatically.

The remaining two qualification spots were determined through the 2019 T20 Qualifier, with Bangladesh and Thailand progressing.

It was the first time that Thailand had qualified for a T20 World Cup.

All ten teams have been divided into two groups:

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Thailand

In all, 23 matches, including two semi-finals and a final, will be played at six venues in four cities of Australia. They are: Manuka Oval (Canberra), Junction Oval and Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne), WACA Ground (Perth), and Sydney Showground Stadium and Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney).