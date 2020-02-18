Islamabad felt like Canada, says Indian singer Gippy Grewal

Indian singer Gippy Grewal said he felt like he was in Canada during his visit to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.



“Looking at the roads and the city’s [Islamabad] beauty, I felt like I was in Canada,” Grewal said while speaking to a foreign media organisation.



The singer had come Pakistan to visit the recently inaugurated holy shrine of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

“The motorway was well maintained and the roads were so well carpeted,” he said, adding that “the cars were running at such a fast pace with no obstructions in their way.”

The singer was so shocked to see such hygiene and infrastructure that he asked someone whether he "was really in Pakistan or not".



“Islamabad is a very beautiful and well-planned city,” he said.

Grewal was also happy to see public washrooms in the capital, praising them he said: “As soon as we get off from the motorway, there are washrooms made there, and I must add that they are finely constructed.”

He said he didn't see “any garbage on the motorway and that there were no animals or children running around.”