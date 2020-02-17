COAS Bajwa calls on UN chief Guterres, discusses Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres discussed the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and the Afghan peace process in a meeting on Monday.

A statement from the ISPR confirmed that Guterres and the army chief also discussed the Afghan refugee problem and the regional security. The meeting was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ).



Matters of mutual interest concerning Pakistan and the UN also came under discussion. During the meeting, Guterres said the United Nations' resolutions on occupied Kashmir should be implemented.



PM Imran apprises UN chief about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

PM Imran held a meeting with the UN chief where he apprised him about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The UN chief, who arrived in Pakistan on Sunday, had held a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in which he had urged the world to look at Pakistan from a wider frame.

"I'm thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his invitation," he had said, adding: "It is a pleasure to be back to Pakistan. It is time for the world to step back and look at Pakistan through a wider frame."

Acknowledging the fact that Pakistan had hosted one of the largest refugee populations in the world, Guterres had said that Pakistan was a benevolent and trustworthy nation.

"Here in Pakistan, we see solidarity in action," he had said. "Despite Pakistan's own challenges, it has protected afghan refugees with the limited support from international community.

"One can imagine how unstable the region might be without Pakistan’s stellar contribution," he had noted, stressing, however, that the Afghan refugees should return respectfully to their own country.