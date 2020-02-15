Kate Middleton opens up lessons she wishes for her children to learn about life

Kate Middleton Her Royal Highness has been actively managing a large number of charities since her marriage to Prince William. The Duchess has also been hailed a stance supporter of early childhood intervention, and aid, for young or expecting mothers.



Recently, she was invited to an interview for the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast. During the interview, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed details regarding her early years and upbringing. She also went onto touch base on her own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's childhood.

The host of the podcast, Giovanna Fletch and the Duchess, spoke at length about Kate’s latest initiative focused upon early childhood development and the long-term impact of a person's earliest years on their lives at large.

Recently, a ‘Five Big Questions’ survey was presented to the public, urging citizens to generate conversations around the long-term impact of the earliest years.

When asked what lessons from her life she wishes to impart on her own children, she revealed that she hopes to pass on a number of things, "One is quality of relationships." Kate continued stating, "So, those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."

She elaborated further, revealing, "There are also the environments you spend time in as well: a happy home, a safe environment. As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental well being and laying [developmental] foundations. It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I've got to cook' and ‘I've got to do this'. And actually, it's so simple."

In regards to the eight year-long culminated survey, the Duchess revealed that it aims to create, "generational change” for families on a broader scale.

Describing the change, Kate stated, "It's going to take a long time—I'm talking about a generational change—but hopefully this is the first small step: to start a conversation around the importance of Early Childhood development. It's not just about happy, healthy children. This is for lifelong consequences and outcomes."

