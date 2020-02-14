Kim Kardashian shares her emotional miscarriage scare

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been open about her difficult pregnancy since the very beginning.

Kim suffers from a rather life threatening pregnancy related side effect, referred to as, pre-eclampsia, back in 2012. This forced her to deliver her first child at only 34 weeks.

During an appearance on attorney Laura Wasser's podcast All's Fair, Kim revealed, "I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavy bleeding and in so much pain in Miami."

The star was also given harrowing news at the start of her doctor's visit, he revealed that he cannot hear the heartbeat of the child, and due to this, she might have to go through D&C (dilation and curettage), for the process of inducing a miscarriage.

She reiterated the situation, revealing, "'Come in in the morning and we'll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.' I was so worried people would find out, it was the first time I ever was pregnant. I was so nervous. I went in and there was no heartbeat and he said, 'Oh, you had a miscarriage.' "

But when she went for D&C on the day of Thanksgiving the next morning, her doctor ended up locating a heartbeat, providing the new mom with a dose of some much needed, good news.

Kim was overjoyed and excited to know that she still conceived a baby despite of all the trauma to her body.

The actress Kim and rapper Kanye West currently have four, healthy children together, eldest daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago and her youngest, Psalm West.