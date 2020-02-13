Jennifer Aniston gets irked every time she watches the news or reads the paper

Jennifer Aniston has been all over the news ever since her latest interview with Sandra Bullock came out on her 51st birthday.

And while her jaw-dropping photos left the world stunned and in absolute awe, it was her candid chat with Bullock for Interview Magazine that mainly left fans charmed.

During the course of the interview, Jennifer was asked about what it was that could manage to leave her distressed or even angry.

The Friends actor’s response had relatable written all over it.

"Turning on the television, listening to the news, reading the paper—that can make me really sad and really angry. The division that’s been taking place. The complete chaos that’s existing,” she said.

"When people show greed and bad behavior and a lack of gratitude. It’s so hard to put this in an eloquent way. When you see people behaving badly and hurting other people, that makes me very angry. And abuse of animals, obviously," she added.

