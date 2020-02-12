Simone Johnson to carry on the Johnson name in the WWE after her father

The daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joined the Johnson's ranks in the world of wrestling just recently. The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson signed up with the World Wrestling Entertainment WWE as a trainee.

Simone Johnson is the 18-year-old daughter of The Rock who he shares with his first wife, as well as current business partner, Dany Garcia.

Currently, the young wrestler in the making, is gearing up for a bright future in the industry at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The organization revealed that the aspiring wrestler comes from a long lineage of wrestlers, and once her training is complete she will be well on her way to becoming, “the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history. She comes from a line of legends that includes her great-grandfather and grandfather, WWE Hall of Famers “High Chief” Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson, and her father.”

Johnson herself revealed, “It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative stated, “Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center.”

He went onto say, “Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.”

Carrying a family legacy on someone’s shoulders is never an easy feat, especially for one as young as Simone. However, it seems as though she is pumped to begin this chapter in her life with grit and enthusiasm.

In a recent Twitter post the star payed homage to her younger, dreamer self. Relishing all that has led her to this point.

Check out her post below:



