Jennifer Aniston felt 'unsafe' growing up in a 'destabilized' household

Jennifer Aniston may be the leading name in all of Hollywood presently but life wasn’t always too rosy for the actor.

Sitting down with Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine, the 51-year-old Friends star shed light on the lesser known parts about her early life that were not all too pleasant but something that help shape who she is now.

As Bullock remarked that Aniston has a “way of pushing joy and positivity”, the latter detailed where it stems from.

“First of all, that was the sweetest thing anyone has ever said to me,” said the Murder Mystery actor.

“I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that,'” she further said.

“So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade,'” she added.



Aniston saw her parents’ marriage crumble at the age of nine.

Her father John Aniston, 86, is known best for his role in Days of Our Lives playing Victor Kiriakis while her mother Nancy Dow — who passed away in 2016 — had shows like The Wild Wild West and The Beverly Hillbillies to her credit.