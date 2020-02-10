Leonardo DiCaprio breaks tradition, brings Camila Morrone as Oscar date instead of mom

Hollywood’s big shot Leonardo DiCaprio took the Oscars by storm on Sunday after he arrived hand in hand with his special ladylove Camila Morrone.

While the 45-year-old Titanic star struck poses at the red carpet of the glitzy gala unaccompanied, his special date was present with him the rest of the evening, solidifying speculation that the two are going stronger than ever.

The 22-year-old model was seen sitting next to her beau during Hollywood’s biggest night as Janelle Monae delivered a stunning opening medley.

This comes as a surprise to many of the Hollywood hunk’s fans as the actor is known to be bringing his mother Irmelin Indenbirken to the event throughout the years.

Bringing his mother to the red carpets, was special for the actor as he had told ABC back in 2016 that this was a way of showing gratitude to her for taking him to auditions on a daily basis after school during his days of yore.