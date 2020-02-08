close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Hollywood

Web Desk
February 8, 2020

Eminem diagnosed with coronavirus? FACT-CHECK

Hollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 08, 2020

Watch: Nick Cannon addresses 'homophobic' allegations amid Eminem row

Eminem's fans were left in shock when some social media accounts   made claims that the Detroit rapper has become the first celebrity to  be diagnosed with deadly coronavirus.

Celebrity websites in US and other countries were being contacted by the fans concerned with Marshall Mather's health.

According to reports,  the rumours spread only because some people failed to read past the headline of a false report which was  intended as  a joke.

The joke about Eminem's health  first appeared on  Reddit .  "In a statement released by doctors, it has been revealed that his palms were sweaty, knees weak and arms were heavy.. He presented with vomit on his sweater already.. Initial testing has revealed it was mums spaghetti,” read the text on "Dad Section" of reddit.

The funny text repurposed some of Eminem’s lyrics  which a lot of fans simply failed to comprehend and started worrying about his  health.

Latest News

More From Hollywood