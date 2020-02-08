Eminem diagnosed with coronavirus? FACT-CHECK

Eminem's fans were left in shock when some social media accounts made claims that the Detroit rapper has become the first celebrity to be diagnosed with deadly coronavirus.



Celebrity websites in US and other countries were being contacted by the fans concerned with Marshall Mather's health.

According to reports, the rumours spread only because some people failed to read past the headline of a false report which was intended as a joke.

The joke about Eminem's health first appeared on Reddit . "In a statement released by doctors, it has been revealed that his palms were sweaty, knees weak and arms were heavy.. He presented with vomit on his sweater already.. Initial testing has revealed it was mums spaghetti,” read the text on "Dad Section" of reddit.



The funny text repurposed some of Eminem’s lyrics which a lot of fans simply failed to comprehend and started worrying about his health.