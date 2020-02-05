close
Wed Feb 05, 2020
February 5, 2020

Another polio case reported in Sindh as tally reaches 3

KARACHI: Another poliovirus case emerged in Sindh’s Kashmor district, said Emergency Operation Centre for Polio on Wednesday.

After the latest case in Sindh, the tally of polio cases in the current year became three from the province.

As per the emergency centre, the virus was confirmed in a three-year-old girl.

This year, so far, eight polio cases have been reported across the country.

