Brad Pitt 'pulls out' of attending BAFTAs 2020 at last minute?

LOS ANGELES: Brad Pitt, who has been on winning this award season, has pulled out of attending the awards ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall tonight, according to the UK media.

Pitt, who was favourite to win in the Best Supporting Actor category at EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 and was all set to attend the glitzy event, has now reportedly “pulled out” of appearing at the ceremony due to a "family obligation".



The 56-year-old actor is nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and hot favourite to win the award for Best Supporting Actor at the event.

According to the UK media, the actor is unable to go to the awards due to a "family obligation". The publication added the Hollywood star is "all good" in spite of his absence at the event.

Margot Robbie, who co-stars alongside Brad and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is representing the film at the BAFTAs tonight.