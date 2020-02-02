Alif's viewership soars to all-time high

Geo's hugely popular drama serial Alif's latest episode on Saturday took the internet by storm, garnering over 1.5 million views on Youtube within a few hours after it's release on the video sharing website.

The drama, which marked Hamza Ali Abbasi’s return to television, became the talk of the town since it's first episode aired on Geo.

Featuring Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Manzar Sehbai, Ahsan Khan and Kubra Khan in key roles, Alif is written by Umera Ahmad.

#Alif became the top hashtag trend on Twitter after fans took to the social media platform to praise the stellar performances from the latest episode.

Directed by Haseeb Hassan and co-produced by Sana Shahnawaz, Alif debuted on TV in October last year.

Here is a collection of some tweets praising the drama serial:



