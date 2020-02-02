'Trump in a wig': Taylor Swift slams Marsha Blackburn who responds by singing her praises

Taylor Swift is one voice in America who does not shy away from calling a spade a spade.

And that is exactly what the 30-year-old Fearless singer is up to in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana where she calls out Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee over her conservative views.

The documentary, released earlier this week, showed the Lover crooner calling Blackburn “Trump in wig,” going after her over her records and getting overwhelmed with emotions as she went into discourse with her parents regarding her desire to let her views be heard during the 2018 midterm elections.

Blackburn later during an interview with Variety spoke about the artist and the opinions she voiced about her in her documentary.

“Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe. While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering," she said.