Sun Feb 02, 2020
February 2, 2020

'Trump in a wig': Taylor Swift slams Marsha Blackburn who responds by singing her praises

Sun, Feb 02, 2020
Taylor Swift calls out Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee over her conservative views

Taylor Swift is one voice in America who does not shy away from calling a spade a spade.

And that is exactly what the 30-year-old Fearless singer is up to in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana where she calls out Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee over her conservative views.

The documentary, released earlier this week, showed the Lover crooner calling Blackburn “Trump in wig,” going after her over her records and getting overwhelmed with emotions as she went into discourse with her parents regarding her desire to let her views be heard during the 2018 midterm elections.

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!

She also added that she has no regrets speaking out against Donald Trump during the 2016 elections.

Blackburn later during an interview with Variety spoke about the artist and the opinions she voiced about her in her documentary.

“Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe. While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering," she said.

